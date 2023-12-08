F1 journalist DENIES Horner involvement in FIA Wolff investigation

Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023 09:57

A Formula 1 journalist has revealed that a current F1 team principal told him that none of the team bosses made a complaint to the FIA about a potential conflict of interest involving Toto and Susie Wolff – and that a disagreement with Christian Horner has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation.

The Wolffs have been under increased scrutiny of late, after the pair became the centre of an FIA investigation into a potential conflict of interest.

Susie is the managing director of F1 Academy, whilst husband Toto runs Mercedes' F1 team, and concerns have arisen over the pair allegedly being privy to information not typically accessible.

Susie Wolff issued a staunch statement, defending herself and blasting the allegations as 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic'.

While all teams on the grid have released statements on the matter, including a joint statement by Mercedes' nine opposing teams claiming it was not them who put forward the complaint, initial reporting suggested that multiple unnamed teams had concerns.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of F1 Academy

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff have been married since 2011

Susie Wolff was the last female to take part in an F1 race weekend, at the 2015 British Grand Prix

Wolff complaint origin

Journalist Tobi Gruner has now revealed in a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - that, as far as he has heard, there is no reason to suggest that any of the teams are to blame for the investigation.

“Asked a team principal today about the rumoured allegations," he said.

"He told me there was nothing Toto Wolff said in recent meetings that raised any concerns or was questionable in any way for him and the other team bosses. Nobody has complained about anything.

“We heard about a small debate between Toto Wolff & Christian Horner in the last F1 Commission Meeting. But that had nothing to do with possible compliance issues."

