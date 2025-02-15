McLaren statement issued as car change DEADLINE revealed

McLaren have been dealt a major blow after team principal Andrea Stella admitted his team will be forced into changing a key component of their 2025 car.

Last season, the British team completed a meteoric rise from fourth in 2023 to overhauling previous champions Red Bull on their way to claiming the constructors’ title.

Their vast improvement came courtesy of a series of clever technical innovations, plus the heralded leadership of Stella.

It allowed Lando Norris to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title, while Oscar Piastri continued his rapid growth by taking fourth place in the standings.

Lando Norris finished second in the 2024 drivers' championship

Oscar Piastri secured his maiden F1 win during a stellar season

Stringent FIA tests set to hamper McLaren

McLaren have found big gains by exploiting the current parameters surrounding the flexing of both front and rear wings.

However, an FIA directive aimed at limiting such flexing means McLaren must change their wings in time for the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1. However, Stella hinted his team would be fully prepared for the required change.

"No headache at all," Stella told Sky Sports F1 about the new directive. "We don't have to make many adjustments at all for the start of the season. There will be a small adjustment required from race nine.

Andrea Stella has revealed a change must be made to the new McLaren

"I know it's become a big talking point, but in terms of what makes us busy and what gives us headaches, actually there are completely different topics which have much more to do with gaining those tenths of a second you refer to, that I might have made look simple.

"I don't want to look disrespectful to all the men and women at McLaren who work so hard and competently to actually make a faster car off what was already a very fast car in 2024."