Ferrari boss predicts F1 championship TWIST thanks to 'game changer'

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has hinted that the Formula 1 world drivers’ championship is far from over, and that the current order could be shaken up later in the year.

McLaren have been the dominant force so far in 2025, with Oscar Piastri claiming three race victories in a row, before being toppled last weekend by Max Verstappen in a race in which Lando Norris and Piastri still finished second and third respectively.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

McLaren are already 132 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, but Vasseur has reassured fans that their dominance may wane at the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks time.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton put in a stunning performance in Imola to finish fourth having started down in 12th, and he has managed to climb up to sixth in the drivers' championship standings.

"We are at the point where it's difficult to do a big upgrade on the car because after four years with the same regulations we are more fighting for details," Vasseur told Sky Sports F1 before the Imola race.

"The biggest one probably will be Spain because we have a clear change of regulation with the complete new front wing. This could change a little bit the picture of the championship. Let's wait for this.

"It could be a reset on the immediate picture, but not on the championship. The guy who will lead the championship in Spain will still lead the championship after Spain, but, in terms of pure performance, it could be a game changer."

Spanish GP named as F1 turning point in 2025

Not only will teams bring along significant upgrades to Barcelona, but the Spanish GP is also a crucial time in regard to the FIA’s flexi wing tests.

At the beginning of the year, the governing body announced they would be introducing tougher tests to the front wings of F1 cars from the Spanish GP onwards, which takes place from May 30 to June 1.

The sanctioned level of flex will be reduced from 15mm to 10mm, and rival F1 teams have suggested that the current level of movement has awarded McLaren an advantage at the start of the season.

Vasseur’s comments align with Christian Horner’s belief that as a result of the new technical directive, McLaren could lose their pace advantage, and the 2025 championship could turn on its head.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict

Related