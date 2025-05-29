F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Horner FEUD update as Red Bull star in unusual contract admission
Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has issued an update on the feud between himself and his son's boss, Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner.
Red Bull F1 star reveals unusual contract decision
One of Red Bull's Formula 1 stars has opened up on the unusual process which will determine whether he will sign a contract extension.
F1 star set for session absence as team announce driver swap for Spanish Grand Prix
A Formula 1 driver will miss a session at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as a young racing star steps up to the sport for the first time.
Legendary McLaren boss admits muting 'RUBBISH' F1 commentators
Have you ever felt like muting Crofty and co?
Adrian Newey reveals plan to lure Max Verstappen to Aston Martin
Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has revealed the only way in which a reunion with four-time world champion Max Verstappen could work at Aston Martin.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul