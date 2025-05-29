close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Horner FEUD update as Red Bull star in unusual contract admission

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has issued an update on the feud between himself and his son's boss, Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner.

Red Bull F1 star reveals unusual contract decision

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 stars has opened up on the unusual process which will determine whether he will sign a contract extension.

F1 star set for session absence as team announce driver swap for Spanish Grand Prix

A Formula 1 driver will miss a session at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as a young racing star steps up to the sport for the first time.

Legendary McLaren boss admits muting 'RUBBISH' F1 commentators

Have you ever felt like muting Crofty and co?

Adrian Newey reveals plan to lure Max Verstappen to Aston Martin

Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has revealed the only way in which a reunion with four-time world champion Max Verstappen could work at Aston Martin.

F1 News Today: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban

  • Yesterday 15:39
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race FIA inspection as sneaky Ferrari plot emerges
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race FIA inspection as sneaky Ferrari plot emerges

  • May 27, 2025 20:25

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Horner FEUD update as Red Bull star in unusual contract admission

  • 51 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo teaser gets fans excited as legend issues ‘five year’ career timeline assessment - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

Lando Norris swaps out McLaren for 'Lewis Hamilton Ferrari tribute'

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Social

Fans go wild as Daniel Ricciardo F1 return teased

  • Yesterday 21:58
F1 on TV

Legendary McLaren boss admits muting 'RUBBISH' F1 commentators

  • Yesterday 20:53
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari legend issues Hamilton career timeline assessment

  • Yesterday 19:56
