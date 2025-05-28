Adrian Newey reveals plan to lure Max Verstappen to Aston Martin

Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has revealed the only way in which a reunion with four-time world champion Max Verstappen could work at Aston Martin.

Newey and Verstappen were colleagues at Red Bull for eight years, with Verstappen winning four of the eight drivers' championships that Newey helped the team secure, alongside six constructors' titles.

Largely regarded as one of the best designers of all-time, Newey left Red Bull after 18 years of association in 2024, and instead joined Aston Martin, who themselves have ambitions of challenging for world championships in the future.

The Silverstone-based outfit have been linked with acquiring the services of Verstappen, as rumours grew earlier this year that the Dutchman was unhappy with Red Bull, although Aston Martin have consistently stated they are happy with their current driver lineup.

However, Newey has now opened up about the rumours, suggesting the plan is first to create a car that would entice the likes of Verstappen to the team, before actively pursuing the champion.

"Max is clearly a phenomenal talent, he’s a supreme competitor and part of that means that Max likes to break things down to a simple common equation," he told The Guardian.

"That is choosing a team that he believes will deliver the fastest car, so if we’re to ever attract Max, the first thing we have to do is make a fast car."

Will Verstappen be tempted by Newey to leave Red Bull?

After his 2025 campaign got off to a troubling start, it was looking increasingly likely that Verstappen would leave Red Bull ahead of the 2026 season.

Both the reigning champion and his Red Bull team kicked the season off poorly and Helmut Marko even admitted the Dutchman's future was of 'great concern' to the team.

However, Verstappen has still managed to win two of the first eight races of this season and is only 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, as he hunts for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship.

Marko also confirmed there are performance-based exit clauses in Verstappen's contract, which is currently set to expire at the end of 2028.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been the two teams most closely linked to Verstappen's signature, but both have reiterated they are currently happy with their respective driver duos.

New regulations sweep into the sport in 2026, and the competitive order in F1 may see somewhat of a shake-up. Verstappen will likely wait to see how the grid is shaping up then before making a decision on his long-term future.

