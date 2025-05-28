Jos Verstappen issues Christian Horner FEUD update

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has issued an update on the feud between himself and his son's boss, Red Bull Formula 1 principal Christian Horner.

The pair have been involved in a war of words over the last 12 months, with Verstappen at one stage even calling on the Red Bull boss to resign from his role.

Despite the ongoing feud, four-time champion Max has kept quiet on the matter, stating he was not involved in any way and did not want to get involved in arguments between his father and his own team principal.

Things seemed to have calmed down on the Red Bull feuding front in recent months, and Verstappen has now confirmed that is the case, stating that both he and Raymond Vermeulen - his son's manager - hold a level of respect for Horner's achievements in the sport.

"I don't think we should go on holiday together," Verstappen cheekily told De Limburger. "But at the end of the day, I don't work here and he is Max's team boss.

"There has to be mutual respect, and there is. Together with Raymond [Vermeulen], I do get involved in Max's management and it is important that there is a good relationship between all parties.

"All sorts of things have indeed happened, but that doesn't matter now. I am straightforward and say what I think. They just have to take that into account, I am not going to change, not for anyone."

Will Max Verstappen and Christian Horner both stay at Red Bull?

Both Max Verstappen and Horner's futures with the Red Bull team have been brought into question in recent months, although Red Bull strenuously deny that there is any chance of a Horner exit.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently said that Verstappen's future is of 'great concern' to the team, as well as confirming that there are performance-based exit clauses in the Dutchman's current contract, which is due to run until the end of the 2028 season.

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin have been closely linked to acquiring the services of Verstappen, although both teams have said that they are happy with their respective driver lineups.

Heading into the 2026 regulation changes, there are doubts about the long-term futures of several key personnel within the Red Bull team.

