Team boss confirms reasons over controversial key Alpine departure

Alpine Formula 1 boss Flavio Briatore has hit out at speculation regarding the reason for the departure of one of the team's key members.

It has been an eventful few days for the Enstone-based outfit after enduring another disappointing outing at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix as their frustrating start to the campaign continued.

On Tuesday, the team were rocked by the resignation of team principal Oliver Oakes, who stepped down from his role with immediate effect after spending less than 12 months in the role.

Briatore denies Alpine fall-out

And amid rumours over a rift between the pair leading to Oakes' shock exit, Briatore has issued a strong statement in response.

Writing on Instagram, the Italian said: "A lot has been said in the past 24 hours, incorrectly associating the decision of Oli resigning to an alleged disagreement, or that we shared different views.

"This is completely false and far from the truth.

"Me and Oli have a very good relationship and had long-term ambitions to drive this team forward together.

"We accept Oli's request to resign and have therefore accepted his resignation. The reasons are not related to the team and are of a personal nature.

"I will continue to be more and more involved with the team, together with the strong management we already have in place.

"We will work hard on improving our position this season and preparing for 2026."

Within 24 hours of Oakes' departure, the team confirmed that Jack Doohan had been replaced by reserve driver Franco Colapinto following several days of speculation over the Australian's future.

Doohan had been one of four drivers yet to score a point in 2025, and has now swapped positions with the Argentinian for at least the next five races.

Colapinto - who impressed during a short stint with Williams midway through last season after stepping in for Logan Sargeant - will make his race debut for Alpine at next weekend's Emilia Romagna GP.

And he will be under immediate pressure to deliver alongside team-mate Pierre Gasly, with the team sitting ninth in the constructors' standings after six grands prix.

