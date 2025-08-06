Alpine have issued a health update on Franco Colapinto, after he was involved in a testing crash at the Hungaroring.

The team have confirmed that the Argentine racer is okay having been assessed by an onsite medical centre in Hungary, following what was a big shunt at turn 11.

Before heading on their summer break, Alpine stuck around at the Hungaroring following last weekend's race to take part in Pirelli's tyre test.

However, F1's tyre supplier confirmed that the morning session on day two of the test had been disrupted, following a crash for Colapinto at high speed that wrecked his Alpine car.

A number of teams and drivers were taking part in the test, which was being used to try and gather data for Pirelli ahead of a 2026 season that will see wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport.

Pierre Gasly had been scheduled to take over from Colapinto in the A525 in the afternoon session, but that is now unlikely given the repair job that will be needed from the Alpine mechanics.

Colapinto under pressure

Colapinto's position at Alpine has been under some scrutiny recently, with the 22-year-old still yet to have scored a point since replacing Jack Doohan after the Miami Grand Prix.

At the time of his promotion to the seat alongside Gasly, executive advisor Flavio Briatore suggested that it may be one of a few driver lineup changes throughout 2025 as they try and find the right pairing for the crucial 2026 season.

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has been linked with a move to Alpine, as has axed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, and this rather embarrassing incident for Colapinto during the Pirelli test will only fuel rumours of a driver switch.

Colapinto had, however, just come off the back of a promising weekend, managing to outqualify Gasly for only the second time in 2025, before also finishing above the Frenchman in the race.

During Day 2 of Pirelli Tyre Testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11. Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK. — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 6, 2025

