F1 News Today: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as axed boss ‘set to BUY’ team
Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed a surprising discussion with Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli amid his Mercedes woes.
Axed F1 boss 'set to BUY' grand prix team
A former F1 team boss is getting ready to buy a motorsport team, as he looks to get back into the day to day of team management.
Lewis Hamilton labelled a $40million mistake after Ferrari horror show
Lewis Hamilton’s signing with Ferrari has been labelled a huge mistake after his horror show first half of the 2025 F1 season.
Fernando Alonso issues health update after Hungarian GP heroics
Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso has issued an update on how his team helped him get through health issues during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes have one easy solution - return to Mercedes
It was initially thought Lewis Hamilton had nothing to lose by moving to Ferrari when he first announced his F1 switch last season. Well...this could not have turned out to be more wrong.
