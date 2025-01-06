close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has revealed that the 'pressure' to perform will immediately be on his shoulders when he makes his full-time debut in 2025, in a new release from his team.

Doohan has signed with Alpine for the 2025 season, with the Enstone-based team coming off the back of a resurgent few months.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton scores big WIN over Verstappen as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

READ MORE: Red Bull team declare team-mate change following fan demand

Having started the season as clearly the worst-performing team on the F1 grid, Alpine finished 2024 with a flurry of points-scoring finishes - including two podiums - as they finished up in sixth in the constructors' championship.

Doohan even managed to make his debut during that resurgent spell, replacing Esteban Ocon at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and finishing down in 15th.

Jack Doohan will drive with Alpine in 2025
Flavio Briatore has hinted at pressure on Jack Doohan to perform immediately

Doohan already under pressure at Alpine?

Ahead of the 2025 season, Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore insisted that Doohan may be replaced as the team's driver if he does not hit the ground running, with a number of young stars queuing up.

As well as Alpine young talents Victor Martins, Abbi Pulling and Gabriele Mini, Briatore has admitted to having his eye on 2024 star Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine racer shone with Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant midway through the season, but has been left without a seat on the F1 grid as Williams had already opted to sign outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Now, Doohan has commented on the difficulties of getting into F1, even if you have the talent to do so, highlighting the importance of performing once given a full-time seat.

"The chances are so so slim. You can do everything right, tick all the boxes, execute perfectly and for whatever reason, timing, bit of luck, fortune, and it doesn't happen," Doohan said in a new release on Alpine's official YouTube channel.

"You're so close but also so far. The whole time I knew that I had the capabilities to do so, I believed in myself and my abilities and so did the team. There is pressure to perform."

READ MORE: McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

Related

Formula 1 Hamilton Alpine Verstappen Jack Doohan
Luke Littler gets SHOCK backing from F1 team for World Darts Championship final
F1 Social

Luke Littler gets SHOCK backing from F1 team for World Darts Championship final

  • January 3, 2025 17:59
F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss confirms 2025 driver RELEASE option

  • December 28, 2024 12:58

Latest News

GPFans F1 Awards

Ricciardo handed huge SNUB in another dismal defeat

  • 3 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Aussie F1 star admits performance 'pressure' amid team release

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

  • Today 17:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull team announce driver change as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

  • Today 15:44
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x