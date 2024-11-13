F1 team boss 'wants' SHOCK driver switch before 2025 season

A Formula 1 team boss 'wants' to axe a recent driver signing before the start of the 2025 season, according to reports.

The 2025 grid is finally beginning to take shape, following a chaotic few months of driver transfers and stars being axed from their positions.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL

Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari announced before the 2024 season was the catalyst for a plethora of moves, including 18-year-old teen sensation Kimi Antonelli replacing the seven-time world champion at Mercedes.

Another teenager in Ollie Bearman will take to the grid with Haas and be partnered by current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, following Nico Hulkenberg's decision to ditch Haas for Sauber/Audi.

There are a number of youngsters who will be on the grid in 2025

Franco Colapinto has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant

Flavio Briatore 'wants' to sign Colapinto for 2025

Alpine opted to replace Ocon with reserve driver and F1 rookie Jack Doohan, who is the son of racing legend Mick Doohan.

The 21-year-old is all set to get his first taste of a full-time F1 seat with Alpine, partnering Frenchman Pierre Gasly in 2025.

However, recent reports suggested that the move could be in doubt, with Williams star Franco Colapinto instead tipped to replace Doohan before the season has even begun.

Colapinto has excelled in his role with Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier in 2024, scoring five points with the struggling outfit and providing a real challenge to much more experienced team-mate Alex Albon.

Now, Blick are reporting that Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore phoned F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to tell him that he 'wants' Colapinto to sit in the Alpine seat for 2025.

Speaking to the above publication, Ecclestone neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, instead offering a cryptic answer: "In Formula 1, anything is possible. Until the money is in the bank."

Alpine declined to comment on the Doohan-Colapinto switch rumours when approached by GPFans.