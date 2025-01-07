F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has announced a marriage update with his partner Kelly Piquet.
Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow
A Red Bull Formula 1 exit has been revealed in a £119 million blow to the team ahead of the 2025 season.
Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement in a 2025 announcement on social media.
Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement
A stunning space travel statistic has been released in an official statement on the 2024 Formula 1 season.
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton tipped for TOUGH Ferrari arrival after Mercedes frustrations
Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a tough arrival at Ferrari following a frustrating few years at Mercedes.
Latest News
F1 Social
Hamilton celebrates HISTORIC team ownership result
- 46 minutes ago
Red Bull
Verstappen dealt blow as Red Bull star 'departs' role
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo SNUBBED as Aussie F1 star in team release admission - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Stories
Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement
- Yesterday 22:56
GPFans F1 Awards
Ricciardo handed huge SNUB in another dismal defeat
- Yesterday 21:56