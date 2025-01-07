close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has announced a marriage update with his partner Kelly Piquet.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

A Red Bull Formula 1 exit has been revealed in a £119 million blow to the team ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement in a 2025 announcement on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement

A stunning space travel statistic has been released in an official statement on the 2024 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton tipped for TOUGH Ferrari arrival after Mercedes frustrations

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a tough arrival at Ferrari following a frustrating few years at Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Adrian Newey Aston Martin
F1 News Today: Red Bull team announce driver change as Horner suffers MAJOR setback
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull team announce driver change as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

  • Yesterday 15:44
F1 News Today: Major Perez update emerges as star's future takes fresh Red Bull twist
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Major Perez update emerges as star's future takes fresh Red Bull twist

  • January 5, 2025 14:33

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton celebrates HISTORIC team ownership result

  • 46 minutes ago
Red Bull

Verstappen dealt blow as Red Bull star 'departs' role

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues MAJOR marriage update as Red Bull F1 exit confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo SNUBBED as Aussie F1 star in team release admission - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Stories

Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement

  • Yesterday 22:56
GPFans F1 Awards

Ricciardo handed huge SNUB in another dismal defeat

  • Yesterday 21:56
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x