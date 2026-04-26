Ferrari F1 engineer speaks out over 'arrogant' Lewis Hamilton claims
Ferrari F1 engineer speaks out over 'arrogant' Lewis Hamilton claims
A Ferrari F1 race engineer who used to work with Lewis Hamilton has told all about the champion
A former Ferrari F1 race engineer has defended Lewis Hamilton against claims the seven-time champion is 'arrogant'.
While it's difficult for any of the 22 multi-millionaire drivers on the F1 grid to be devoid completely of arrogance, those who have worked behind the scenes with the sport's stars often shine a favourable light on them.
According to former Ferrari F1 engineer Jock Clear, this is the case with Hamilton who believes that any conception of the Brit being arrogant is wrong.
Clear had worked at teams such as Benetton, Leyton House, Lotus and Williams before moving to British American Racing, which became Brawn GP and then eventually Mercedes.
At Mercedes, Clear served as a performance engineer for Hamilton between 2013 and 2014 and then moved to Ferrari for the 2015 season.
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
Clear: 'Hamilton isn't arrogant'
During an appearance on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, Clear discussed Hamilton and painted a complimentary picture of the seven-time champion.
"It hurts me when I see comments about how people think Lewis is arrogant, Lewis, he's clearly not a team player. It's all about him. He's the big I am.
"Nothing could be further from the truth. The guy is great as a team player and it's reassuring to know that those skills and those qualities are what makes success in F1 because it is what it needs to be a team sport."
When will Lewis Hamilton race next?
Lewis Hamilton will be in action next weekend with Ferrari at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix (Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3).
Lights out for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix is at 16:00 local time (21:00 UK time) on Sunday, May 3. The Miami GP will also be a sprint weekend.
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