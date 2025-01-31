Perez in shock Mercedes F1 return discussion as huge call made

Sergio Perez is without a seat for the 2025 Formula 1 season, having been removed from a driving role by Red Bull over the winter.

The Mexican star has indicated that he's hoping to come back to the sport with a new team in the not-too distant future, with a number of seats likely available in 2026.

Mercedes are among the teams who could conceivably have an available drive after this season, with both George Russell and teenage rookie Kimi Andrea Antonelli on expiring contracts.

Another team with two drivers on expiring deals is, of course, Red Bull junior team Racing Bulls – but Perez is extraordinarily unlikely to go there, with the team's stated intention of developing young drivers and his hope of returning to race win contention.

Sergio Perez was replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025

Sergio Perez was a favourite team-mate of Max Verstappen

Where will Sergio Perez drive next?

A poll of GPFans readers has suggested one overwhelming favourite for Perez's signature for his potential comeback season, but Mercedes were the surprise choice as second favourite.

Cadillac's upcoming 11th team entry won with a staggering 86% of the vote, with no driver yet signed for either of their seats – although they have hinted that one of those drivers will be American.

Mercedes picked up more votes than the other three named teams (Racing Bulls, Aston Martin and Audi) combined, although it does appear that Russell and Antonelli are likely to be renewed.

Perez's future remains up in the air for the time being, with some behind the scenes work with Red Bull likely this year as he reloads for a run at the grid in 2026.

