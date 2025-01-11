Perez issues F1 RETURN update as future decision unveiled

Sergio Perez has issued a Formula 1 return update, as he unveils his future plans.

The 34-year-old was axed from Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, after a woeful year for the Mexican driver.

Despite an extraordinary start to his Red Bull career where he clinched crucial wins in Monaco, Baku and Singapore, the 2024 season saw a dramatic decline in Perez's performance.

The former Red Bull star made several Q1 exits, and his inability to deliver consistent points finishes contributed to the team’s third place finish in the constructors’ championship.

Sergio Perez endured a disastrous 2024

Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez this year

Will Perez return to F1?

Whilst Perez's contract with Red Bull ran until 2026, he was sacked and replaced by Liam Lawson for the upcoming 2025 season.

Unable to acquire a seat elsewhere, the Mexican faces 2025 off the F1 grid, and has unveiled his plans for the immediate future.

"My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven't done before, to be with my family. In the next six months I will make a decision about what I want to do next in my career," he said at a conference, as reported by ESPN Deportes.

Sergio Perez addresses F1 return

When asked whether a return to the F1 grid was possible, Perez provided an update and stated that it was too early to make a decision.

"It's too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to F1. Everything happened so quickly at the end of last season, I didn't expect to leave the team.

"My biggest motivation now is to guide my children along the right path and be more present in their lives. I am very excited to be with my family because in F1 you only think about being a better driver, preparing yourself better, you don't have time for anything else.”

