Red Bull in F1 shakeup as permanent driver change confirmed

Red Bull are set for a shakeup to their Formula 1 lineup in 2025 as the team make a permanent change for one driver.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit confirmed a major decision at the end of 2024, where they replaced struggling driver Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson.

However, the 22-year-old has a difficult task ahead of him as he prepares to go up against Max Verstappen, who is notorious for destroying his team-mates over his career.

The likes of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have all departed from Red Bull for failing to match the Dutchman’s high standards, with Lawson aware of the history that awaits him at the team's second seat.

Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in 2024, but Red Bull couldn't manage to do the double

Red Bull will hope to reclaim the constructors’ championship with Verstappen and Lawson in 2025, after Perez's performances last year saw them drop down to third in the standings.

Ahead of the upcoming season De Telegraaf have confirmed that Red Bull will shake up their internal lineup, concerning the race engineers of their driver duo.

Verstappen's engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will remain in his role alongside the champion for 2025, but will also take on extra responsibilities as he moves up the team hierarchy following some major departures last season.

Furthermore, Richard Wood has been confirmed as Lawson’s race engineer for 2025, after working alongside Perez following the summer break in 2024.

Wood initially replaced Hugh Bird, who left his role temporarily to go on paternity leave, however it has been stated that Wood will now act as Lawson’s engineer permanently for the entirety of the 2025 season, in a change to last year’s lineup which could provide a comforting sense of security for Lawson in his debut season with the main team.

