Lawson reveals Red Bull debut in EXCLUSIVE look

Recently promoted Formula 1 star Liam Lawson has revealed a first look at his debut in Red Bull's official merchandise as fans eagerly await the release of the team's 2025 kit.

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are all expected to drop fresh merch ahead of the upcoming season and after a change in driver lineup, team kits featuring the likes of Hamilton, Lawson and Antonelli's name are all highly anticipated.

Verstappen's continued success with the team saw him cement himself into the sport's history books even further last season after claiming his fourth consecutive drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP.

Max Verstappen has had his fair share of dedicated Red Bull F1 merch after four iconic championship victories

After a disappointing end to last year however, Red Bull chose to replace Sergio Perez with junior driver Lawson in hopes of boosting their chances of dominating the constructors' championship once again.

Lawson models Red Bull merch ahead of debut season

With many firsts expected for Lawson ahead of his debut season with the main team, the 22-year-old and his new constructor took to Instagram to share snaps of the star posing in front of the team's impressive trophy cabinet, dressed in a backwards cap and relaxed pair of jeans.

It was Lawson's hoodie however which may have caught the attention of many eager fans, as Verstappen's new team-mate donned a grey Red Bull Racing logo jumper, featuring a sleek RB21 logo, the name which has been given to the 2025 machinery, which both Lawson and Verstappen will be getting behind the wheel of at the season opener in March.

