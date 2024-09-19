Key Verstappen ally gets new job as CONSEQUENCES revealed for F1 champion

The consequences for three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen have been revealed after it was announced that a key ally of the Red Bull star is set to take a new job.

Verstappen has been the dominant force in F1 in recent seasons, winning three consecutive drivers' championships, with the Dutchman well on his way to a fourth.

Even despite Red Bull's recent struggles, Verstappen remains top of the drivers' standings, 59 points ahead of his nearest challenger, McLaren's Lando Norris.

For all his talent, though, throughout Verstappen's championship-winning campaigns, there has been one constant - the presence of race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen and Lambiase's relationship on the radio has become infamous over the years, with the key Red Bull staff member knowing exactly how to deal with the F1 champion when he gets in a strop.

Max Verstappen is on course to become a four-time world champion

Gianpiero Lambiase is a key figure surrounding Max Verstappen

Gianpiero Lambiase promoted by Red Bull

Lambiase has now been given a new job, however, promoted by Red Bull from within as part of a restructuring following the announcement that Jonathan Wheatley will soon leave to join Audi.

Lambiase's new role within the team will see the 43-year-old head up all trackside activities and report straight to the team's technical director Pierre Wache.

Rather than replacing Wheatley directly, Red Bull have opted to split his duties across several current staff members, who as a result, now all have more seniority within the team.

Max Verstappen is often spotted off the track with his race engineer

These changes are set to come into force next year, ahead of the 2025 season. Crucially, however, an important revelation has been made regarding Lambiase and his new role.

That is the 43-year-old will continue to perform race engineer duties for Verstappen, meaning the pair's relationship is set to continue to be broadcast on team radio at least next season.

The above will surely be a relief for Verstappen given Lambiase has been his race engineer since 2016 - the year that the now three-time champion joined Red Bull.

