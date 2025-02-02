Verstappen Red Bull SPLIT decision confirmed as new role revealed

Red Bull have made a decision as to whether Max Verstappen will split with his Formula 1 race engineer after Gianpiero Lambiase has been confirmed in a new role for 2025.

The Italian-British star joined Red Bull in 2015 when he became Daniil Kvyat’s race engineer, until the Russian driver was replaced by Verstappen at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Since then, Lambiase has continued to serve as Verstappen’s race engineer, and has overseen the Dutchman’s four consecutive world titles from 2021 to 2024.

While the pair maintain a good relationship off track, their team radio messages can often develop into heated exchanges on track, and most notably did so during Verstappen’s x-rated tirade which was directed at Lambiase and the team during the 2024 Hungarian GP.

Gianpiero Lambiase joined Red Bull in 2015

Max Verstappen has won four titles with Lambiase

New role for Lambiase confirmed at Red Bull

Lambiase was also named as Red Bull’s head of race engineering in 2022, and a further split between his duties at the team has since been revealed.

According to De Telegraaf, Lambiase has been awarded extra responsibilities and will be Red Bull's head of racing in 2025.

Gianpiero Lambiase is now Red Bull's head of racing

The 44-year-old will not part ways with Verstappen despite the new demands and will continue in his role alongside the champion, but his attention will be split between the two positions.

In 2025 Lambiase will be responsible for Red Bull's entire race operation, the team that builds the cars, in addition to being head of their strategy group.

In the organisational structure of Red Bull, Lambiase is now only ranked below two figures, team principal Christian Horner and technical director Pierre Wache.

