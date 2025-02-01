Red Bull 2025 absence revealed as Horner issues statement
A major Red Bull absence has been revealed in 2025 after Christian Horner released a statement on the upcoming Formula 1 season.
The countdown to F1’s official release of all ten liveries is underway, with the sport’s live launch taking place later this month on February 18.
For the first time, all the teams on the grid will reveal the design of their 2025 cars at the same time in front of F1 fans, in a live event at the O2 arena in London, to celebrate 75 years of the sport's championship.
While some teams, such as Ferrari and Williams, will still go ahead with their own separate car launches, others have decided to forgo a traditional unveiling.
Red Bull skip 2025 F1 car launch
Amongst those teams are Red Bull, who will skip an official car launch and debut their 2025 challenger at pre-season testing in Bahrain according to the latest report from Autosport.
Red Bull have also revealed the date the RB21 will take to the track, with both Max Verstappen and new driver, Liam Lawson, returning to action for a filming day in Bahrain on Tuesday 25 February.
Verstappen could earn a fifth consecutive title in 2025, as Red Bull also look to reclaim the constructors’ championship with their brand new driver lineup.
Speaking at the Autosport Awards last Wednesday, team principal Christian Horner discussed the battle ahead of them in 2025, and stated it would be a tight fight between the top teams.
"I think it's going to be super tight. You're going to have four teams that are going to be very competitive, so take your pick," he said.
"But McLaren are going to be strong. Ferrari are going to be strong. Mercedes are going to have something to prove as well. So, it could be a stellar year."
