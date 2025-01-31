close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

The FIA have revealed a shock new entry for a Ford works team for the 2027 season.

Ford have had a long association for Formula 1, having been a major engine supplier through the 20th century before entering a de facto team of their own in 2000 under the Jaguar label.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed

The American company have announced their intention to return to the sport as engine suppliers in 2026, coming back after an absence of more than two decades alongside Audi when the new engine regulations are introduced.

General Motors have also announced their intention to become an engine supplier for the incoming Cadillac team, although Cadillac have a deal to run Ferrari power until GM have an F1-ready power unit.

Ford powered a number of classic F1 cars
Cadillac are still considering driver options for 2026

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari fears raised over 'internal friction' concerns

Where will Ford race in 2027?

On Friday morning, the FIA announced that Ford will run an entry in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford, said: “We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford. You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans.

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’”

Series CEO Frederic Lequien added: “Ford has been synonymous with success both on and off-track for decades, and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge.

"To have at least ten major automotive brands committed to the championship’s top-tier in 2027 is testament to FIA WEC’s stellar momentum and growth.”

READ MORE: Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

Related

Ferrari Formula 1 FIA Hamilton Ford Jaguar
Stewarding fiasco reveals need for deep FIA changes
F1 Opinion

Stewarding fiasco reveals need for deep FIA changes

  • Yesterday 12:57
McLaren chief slams FIA failure after brutal F1 AXE
Latest F1 News

McLaren chief slams FIA failure after brutal F1 AXE

  • January 29, 2025 22:01

Latest News

Sergio Perez

Perez in shock Mercedes F1 return discussion as huge call made

  • 14 minutes ago
FIA

FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash

  • Today 12:57
Latest F1 News

F1 street circuit to host CELEBRITY racing event

  • Today 11:57
Latest F1 News

Verstappen and Lawson Red Bull 'team orders' threat revealed

  • Today 10:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x