FIA drop Ford BOMBSHELL in official new team announcement

The FIA have revealed a shock new entry for a Ford works team for the 2027 season.

Ford have had a long association for Formula 1, having been a major engine supplier through the 20th century before entering a de facto team of their own in 2000 under the Jaguar label.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed

The American company have announced their intention to return to the sport as engine suppliers in 2026, coming back after an absence of more than two decades alongside Audi when the new engine regulations are introduced.

General Motors have also announced their intention to become an engine supplier for the incoming Cadillac team, although Cadillac have a deal to run Ferrari power until GM have an F1-ready power unit.

Ford powered a number of classic F1 cars

Cadillac are still considering driver options for 2026

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari fears raised over 'internal friction' concerns

Where will Ford race in 2027?

On Friday morning, the FIA announced that Ford will run an entry in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford, said: “We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford. You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans.

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’”

BREAKING: Ford to enter Hypercar class.



Ford has today announced that it will enter the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.



We officially have another brand new Hypercar on its way.

#WEC #Ford @Ford @FordPerformance… pic.twitter.com/7h8BIz0gP5 — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) January 31, 2025

Series CEO Frederic Lequien added: “Ford has been synonymous with success both on and off-track for decades, and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge.

"To have at least ten major automotive brands committed to the championship’s top-tier in 2027 is testament to FIA WEC’s stellar momentum and growth.”

READ MORE: Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

Related