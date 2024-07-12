Horner reveals EXCITING Le Mans plans for Newey Red Bull project

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has offered some insight into the racing future of the newly-unveiled RB17 hypercar.

The £5million vehicle was revealed at the the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and is Adrian Newey's final showpiece for the organisation before his exit in the first quarter of 2025.

Just 50 of the V10-powered design monoliths, which are designed and built entirely in-house by Red Bull, will be produced.

Notable features include the 15,000rpm engine, a top speed exceeding 350 kilometres per hour, advanced ground effects, and an energy recovery system.

The RB17 was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The RB17 is Adrian Newey's final project at Red Bull

Could Newey's RB17 compete at Le Mans?

The hypercar project marks a departure from the F1 cars which Newey has masterfully led design on for almost two decades.

However, there is more in common with the likes of the RB19 (Max Verstappen's record-breaking 2023 challenger) and RB9 (in which Sebastian Vettel scored his fourth consecutive title) than it might first appear.

Horner described the hypercar as 'all the good stuff they got rid of from Formula 1', owing to regulation constraints in the series.

However, the 50-year-old did not rule out a Le Mans appearance, telling Autocar that though he is not "sure which category" the car would contend in at the 24-hour race, the possibility is not off the table.

"The [Newey-designed Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing sports car] Valkyrie is going to run at Le Mans next year. If that can happen, it would be amazing to see the RB17 run."

Presenting the RB17 😍 Designed by Adrian Newey and Red Bull Advanced Technologies ✍️



Built on 20 years of #F1 innovation, the RB17 has over 1,000 horsepower and a V10 engine 💪 pic.twitter.com/WS53k958Pe — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 12, 2024

Ferrari have taken back-to-back victories in the hypercar category at Le Mans with their 499P. Horner did not confirm whether Red Bull would commit to following their F1 rivals into the series, which would require the RB17 to be significantly modified to meet regulations.

Whether the RB17 does make what would be a hugely anticipated appearance att he famous race, Red Bull are adamant that those lucky enough to own the limited vehicles should not have them "sit in collectors' museums.

Horner explained that owners will be supported by a "fully bespoke" track preparation programme when they want to run the car, including a support team at whichever track they elect to use.

