Newey reveals pride over 'SENSATIONAL' final project

Adrian Newey has opened up on his pride for the 'sensational' final project he recently revealed with Red Bull.

The engineer announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, and will leave the team at the beginning of 2025.

Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari, with reports from Italy suggesting he had already signed a deal with the Scuderia.

However, these claims have since been rubbished by Newey and his manager Eddie Jordan, with his expertise still up for grabs from rival F1 teams.

Newey has been linked with just-about every team on the F1 grid since he announced he would be leaving the Red Bull, however a new favourite has emerged in recent weeks.

A report detailed that Adrian Newey had received a private tour of the Aston Martin factory at Silverstone, and that a deal with the team was close to bearing fruition.

Adrian Newey has been a significant part of Red Bull's championship success
Where will design guru Adrian Newey move to next in F1?

What is Newey's latest project?

Newey has previously worked with Aston Martin on the design of their hybrid sports car when they partnered Red Bull - the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

This week however, Newey turned his attention to his final Red Bull project that will debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed - the RB17 hypercar.

The RB17 will be unveiled at Goodwood's Festival of Speed

Only 50 units have been slated for production of the rare design, which features a V10 engine, advanced ground effects and an engine recovery system.

The RB17 is track only meaning owners will be invited to on-track training and simulator experiences as part of the £5 million price tag.

The engineer featured in a video on Red Bull's Instagram, where he lauded the ‘sensational’ project.

"RB17 really is pushing the boundaries of everything I've learned over my career into one car,” Newey said.

"I'd love for it to be viewed as a sensational piece of moving art that is something that has not ever been done before, in terms of its sheer performance, beauty, sound and enjoyment of ownership."

