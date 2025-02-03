Marko issues Red Bull EXIT update

Red Bull Formula 1 chie Helmut Marko has issued an update over his future at the team following exit rumours in 2024.

An investigation into Christian Horner at the beginning of 2024 for 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations the team principal has since been cleared of, saw Marko's position at the team become unstable.

A potential exit for the Austrian also gave rise to rumours that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull, with the pair's futures believed to be intertwined and if one left, the other would follow.

However, as the controversy died down around Horner, rumours that Marko could leave the team eventually settled as he supported Verstappen to his fourth world title with the team.

Helmut Marko was rumoured to leave Red Bull in 2024

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen enjoy a long-lasting friendship

Will Marko leave Red Bull?

In a recent interview, Marko has issued a Red Bull exit update and has clarified that he will remain at the team.

The 81-year-old revealed the two factors keeping him at the outfit, including Verstappen and his desire to preserve the spirit of Dietrich Mateschitz, the former CEO of Red Bull GmbH who passed away in 2022.

“I still do this job for two reasons: one is Max and the other is to preserve the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz in the racing team,” Marko said to Formule1.nl.

“At least that is what I try to do, because there is no one who can really replace Mateschitz. As for Max: he is a great talent and a special person. He is everything Red Bull stands for.

“The boss [Mateschitz] always said: we don't buy stars, we make stars. Max is the perfect example of that: direct, approachable and a great sportsman.

“It is wonderful to work with someone like that. I have never felt so connected to a driver, although I was also very close to Seb [Vettel].”

