Horner makes shock U-TURN as driver replacement plans revealed

Christian Horner has made a shock Red Bull U-turn, after unveiling his surprise driver replacement plans for the 2025 season.

Despite only competing in 11 Formula 1 races, Liam Lawson was selected to drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025, following the axe of Sergio Perez.

The 22-year-old’s main target is to help Red Bull reclaim the constructors’ championship, after Perez’s decline in performance saw them finish third overall in 2024.

However, Lawson is still under pressure to perform in 2025, with two drivers waiting in the wings at Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, if he fails to deliver as expected.

Can Liam Lawson return Red Bull to championship contention?

Max Verstappen will be looking for a fifth world title

Who could replace Lawson at Red Bull?

Both Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar are in contention for a seat at Red Bull if they decide to replace Lawson, despite the Japanese driver’s snub at the end of last year.

Red Bull’s decision to promote Lawson over Tsunoda left some shocked, after the 24-year-old fended off team-mates such as Daniel Ricciardo, whilst also acquiring the main bulk of points for Racing Bulls last year.

Tsunoda's Red Bull snub for 2025 has led to speculation that he will not remain with the team for much longer, especially as Japanese engine manufacturer, Honda, prepares to supply power units to Aston Martin for 2026.

Even Red Bull's team principal, Horner, suggested that Tsunoda could not always be the 'bridesmaid', but seems to have delivered a shock U-turn over his driver, naming him as a contender still for the Red Bull seat.

Will Yuki Tsunoda ever get a chance at Red Bull?

"Our priorities are our race drivers,” Horner told the media.

“But Yuki is a very talented driver, and we'll be keeping a close eye on him and Isack Hadjar as well."

While Red Bull are yet to confirm who will act as their reserve driver in 2025, Tsunoda is expected to fulfil this role and could be perfectly poised should Lawson leave the team.

