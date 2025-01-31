Verstappen and Lawson Red Bull 'team orders' threat revealed

Red Bull could soon find themselves having to deal with significant tension between their two drivers, according to an ex-Formula 1 star.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are hoping to bounce back in 2025 after enduring a frustrating season last time out.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered drastic dips in form midway through the year, but while the former managed to recover in time to deliver a fourth consecutive world title, his team-mate limped to the finish line.

The Mexican accumulated just 49 points over the final 18 grands prix, thus playing a key role in the team's inability to prevent McLaren securing their first constructors' championship win since 1998.

Red Bull's struggles also allowed Ferrari to mount a late charge for glory, but the Italians were forced to make do with ending 2024 as runners-up, one place ahead of the defending champions.

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will link up at Red Bull this season

Red Bull are looking to regain the constructors' title lost to McLaren in 2024

To celebrate Verstappen’s fourth championship, click here to pre-order the official champion cap, as worn by the Red Bull driver following his championship-winning drive in Las Vegas.

Could Verstappen-Lawson partnership pose problems?

Perez - who had signed a new deal with the team back in June - was dismissed at the end of the season, with Liam Lawson announced as his replacement after impressing during a short stint at sister team VCARB.

But while there is much excitement to see what the Kiwi can do alongside one of the best drivers in the sport's history, former Williams racer Juan Pablo Montoya believes there could be fireworks between the duo, with each driver not afraid to show their emotions.

And that, according to Montoya, could lead to major problems - especially when it comes to obeying team orders.

READ MORE: Red Bull hit by major EXIT after Ricciardo axe

Juan Pablo Montoya is predicting fireworks between Verstappen and Lawson

Speaking to CasinoApps, the Columbian said: "Max Verstappen gets frustrated and he's still young, I don't think he'll want to quit F1.

"He's so used to having everything go his way, so when something doesn't, we see a different side to him.

"I'll be very interested to see how Liam Lawson will be as a number two, he'll be in the same car as Verstappen and in the heat of the moment, Lawson can forget team orders.

"Verstappen and Lawson could have a combustible partnership, but it would be good for TV."

READ MORE: McLaren chief slams FIA failure after brutal F1 AXE

Related