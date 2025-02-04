Ricciardo's shock SWITCH verdict delivered

A former Formula 1 star has delivered a verdict over whether Daniel Ricciardo should undertake a shock team switch and return to racing.

Since the announcement of Ricciardo’s axe from F1, the possibility of a return to the sport has diminished, with the Australian himself confirming he was done when asked about a comeback with Cadillac.

However, Ricciardo’s final season in F1 has not quietened interest from rival motorsport series', with the 35-year-old tipped to join a variety of different racing categories.

From the Australian Supercars Championship to competing in American racing series IndyCar and NASCAR, Ricciardo is yet to confirm where, or if, he will continue his motorsport career.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1 in 2024

Could we see Daniel Ricciardo make a motorsport return?

What will Ricciardo do next?

However, Ricciardo has been advised to not switch to IndyCar, despite multiple former F1 drivers' having made the transition to the series, including former Sauber driver and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

David Coulthard has recently revealed the risk behind a F1 driver moving to IndyCar, and concluded that it may not be the best option for Ricciardo.

"I think what you got to qualify is risk versus return,” Coulthard said on Lucas Stewart’s YouTube channel.

“By the time I finished my grand prix career, there was a chance to go out to America. But I felt that I'd survived a plane crash, survived F1 crashes...you're conscious of what Mario Andretti used to say - 'There's those who've hit the wall and those who will hit the wall'.

“So you cannot race Indy and race the ovals without hitting the wall at some point.”

"Daniel's [Ricciardo] got to weigh up, you know. He's a wealthy boy. He's got a big personality, and unless he truly believes he's going to learn to master the ovals, then that could end up being…” Coulthard added before he was cut off.

