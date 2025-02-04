Cadillac POACH key F1 figure from rival team

Cadillac have poached a central figure from one of their soon-to-be Formula 1 rivals ahead of their arrival to the sport next season.

The team - backed by General Motors - will become the 11th outfit on the grid in 2026, having agreed a deal in principal with F1 bosses.

Their arrival coincides with the introduction of fresh engine regulations which will come into affect from the start of next season, with the aim of establishing a more sustainable and entertaining product for fans to enjoy.

And ahead of what promises to be an exciting new chapter in the sport's history, Cadillac are wasting no time in ensuring they are ready to make a big impact, and have added a motorsport veteran in Peter Crolla to their ranks.

Cadillac will make their introduction to F1 in 2026

Haas have been dealt a blow ahead of the new season following the departure of Peter Crolla

Haas lose key man to 2026 debutants

The British engineer's most recent role was with fellow American squad Haas, where he operated as the race team operations manager.

According to respected journalist Adam Cooper, Crolla will officially link up with his new employers on April 1, taking on what is believed to be a similar role.

The Silverstone-based operation have focused much of their attention on the design and engineering departments.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the names being linked with a potential seat at the American outfit

But as formal confirmation of their spot on the grid is expected imminently, and with the opening race of the 2026 campaign now just over a year away, the company are starting to put a formidable race team operation in place.

While their backroom team slowly takes shape, it won't be long before they must put together a driver pairing capable of delivering immediate results, with former Red Bull stars Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo heavily linked.

Cadillac aren't the only new face set to feature next season, with Audi also ramping up preparations ahead of their maiden year in the sport having finally completed the takeover of Sauber.

