Verstappen issues SNAP verdict after controversial FIA penalty

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a stark verdict over his behaviour both on and off track ahead of the upcoming 2025 season opener.

The Red Bull star secured his fourth consecutive title victory during the Las Vegas GP last year, but not without landing himself in hot water with the sport's governing body multiple times throughout the season over his use of X-rated language.

Despite his prowess on track, the Dutchman has become renowned for his hot-headed nature, especially over the team radio, with his Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase often on the receiving end of his foul-mouthed rants.

The height of Verstappen's swearing controversy came about as a result of an off-track incident, however, when the reigning champion referred to his Red Bull machinery as 'F***ed' during an FIA press conference at the 2024 Singapore GP.

As a result of his choice of vocabulary, Verstappen was slapped with a bizarre community-service style punishment, which he served whilst in Rwanda for the FIA awards last year.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth-consecutive championship at the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen frequently landed in hot water with the FIA last season

Verstappen reveals 2025 expectations after FIA swearing punishment

The Red Bull star is currently preparing for the fast-approaching season, where he will race alongside new team-mate Liam Lawson, but is still managing to find time to take part in one of his most infamous hobbies, sim racing.

Verstappen can often be found competing in Esports events or streaming his sim racing efforts to fans online.

In the latest of Verstappen's streams, the four-time champion was asked whether he would take a swearing penalty in F1 this year, to which Verstappen responded: "I hope not!"

“max will you take a swearing penalty this year?”



max: i hope not.. pic.twitter.com/SZRH7L9Rvx — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 1, 2025

