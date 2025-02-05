Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement
Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement
Kelly Piquet, the partner of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has taken to social media to deliver a Valentine's Day announcement.
The 36-year-old Brazilian model and blogger is also the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978 and 1991.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari announce RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled
READ MORE: Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy
Piquet's partner Verstappen endured a tough season both on and off the track with Red Bull in 2024 after being embroiled in a championship battle with McLaren star Lando Norris.
The 25-year-old Brit looked stronger than Verstappen on occasion given Red Bull's worrying performance decline over the summer, but the Dutchman clung on to the championship lead and sealed the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix back in November.
To celebrate Verstappen's 2024 championship success, click here to shop the 'UNSTOPPABLE' F1 world champion hoodie that features a chequered flag graphic and orange detailing in the shade of the Dutchman's home colours.
READ MORE: Hamilton CRUSHES Leclerc as Ferrari test times revealed
Piquet announces new partner in Valentine's post
Verstappen's 2024 championship success wasn't the only achievement from last year however, as heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull star announced that he and Piquet were expecting their first child together.
The model and social media star already shares her daughter Penelope with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and Verstappen himself stated he feels somewhat prepared for the new family member given his practice with 'P' in his role as her 'bonus dad'.
With Valentine's Day swiftly approaching, Piquet took to Instagram to share a new partnership just in time for February, revealing a collaboration with Jewellery giant Tiffany.
In the post, Piquet could be seen modelling some stunning pieces from the stylish collection, including a gold diamante encrusted bracelet bangle, which she showed off whilst holding one of the brand's iconic turquoise boxes, decorated with a delicate white ribbon.
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton suffers F1 test setback as world champion taken to hospital - GPFans Recap
- 36 minutes ago
British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement
- 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen issues SNAP verdict after controversial FIA penalty
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari announce F1 driver RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton BEATEN by shock F1 rival in final test
- Yesterday 19:58