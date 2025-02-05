Kelly Piquet drops HUGE Valentine's Day partner announcement

Kelly Piquet, the partner of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has taken to social media to deliver a Valentine's Day announcement.

The 36-year-old Brazilian model and blogger is also the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978 and 1991.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari announce RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

READ MORE: Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

Piquet's partner Verstappen endured a tough season both on and off the track with Red Bull in 2024 after being embroiled in a championship battle with McLaren star Lando Norris.

The 25-year-old Brit looked stronger than Verstappen on occasion given Red Bull's worrying performance decline over the summer, but the Dutchman clung on to the championship lead and sealed the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix back in November.

To celebrate Verstappen's 2024 championship success, click here to shop the 'UNSTOPPABLE' F1 world champion hoodie that features a chequered flag graphic and orange detailing in the shade of the Dutchman's home colours.

Max Verstappen became a four-time F1 champion at the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Verstappen enjoyed a relaxing winter break with partner Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope

READ MORE: Hamilton CRUSHES Leclerc as Ferrari test times revealed

Piquet announces new partner in Valentine's post

Verstappen's 2024 championship success wasn't the only achievement from last year however, as heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull star announced that he and Piquet were expecting their first child together.

The model and social media star already shares her daughter Penelope with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and Verstappen himself stated he feels somewhat prepared for the new family member given his practice with 'P' in his role as her 'bonus dad'.

With Valentine's Day swiftly approaching, Piquet took to Instagram to share a new partnership just in time for February, revealing a collaboration with Jewellery giant Tiffany.

In the post, Piquet could be seen modelling some stunning pieces from the stylish collection, including a gold diamante encrusted bracelet bangle, which she showed off whilst holding one of the brand's iconic turquoise boxes, decorated with a delicate white ribbon.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Related