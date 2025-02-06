McLaren driver signs deal with NEW team in official announcement

A McLaren star has been confirmed to have signed a contract with a new team ahead of the upcoming 2025 season opener in less than two months.

Formula 1 will return with the Australian Grand Prix weekend, March 14-16, 2025, where reigning constructors' champions McLaren will be aiming to get off to a strong start following their title success last season.

The papaya outfit finished the 2024 season on a high thanks to another grand prix win for Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi, which landed the team their first constructor's title since 1998.

Star driver Norris piloted the MCL38 to victory four times across the 2024 season, but thanks to consistently finishing the points alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri, Andrea Stella's outfit managed to topple Red Bull off the top of the standings, also beating Ferrari in the process.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri achieved six grand prix wins between them in 2024

Lando Norris' win at the 2024 season finale secured McLaren the constructors' title

McLaren star handed F2 promotion with Rodin Motorsport

McLaren boasts a talented roster outside of F1, with the future stars of the sport being trained through the team's driver development programme.

One such star is Alex Dunne, who, after completing his rookie F3 season with MP Motorsport, has now been announced as the final piece of the puzzle in Rodin Motorsport's lineup for the 2025 Formula 2 season.

The 19-year-old Irishman joined McLaren's development programme in May 2024 and since then has also been announced as the NEOM McLaren Formula E team’s reserve driver for the 2024/25 season.

Dunne will juggle this role with his newly confirmed seat in F2 and is set to make his first appearance on track with Rodin Motorsport at the Australian GP weekend racing alongside Christian Mansell.

Speaking after the announcement, Dunne said: "I’m pleased to be able to confirm my plans for the 2025 season, which will see me joining Rodin Motorsport and participating in Formula 2,” said Dunne. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and thankful for everyone’s support in getting me to this stage – I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Benn Huntingford, Rodin Motorsport's sporting director and team manager, added: "We are delighted to welcome Alex to Rodin Motorsport. Alex's talent, dedication, and passion for racing align perfectly with our team's values and ambitions. We are confident that he will make a significant impact in the upcoming season and know that he is capable of enjoying a really great season with the team.”

