Alpine confirm official driver EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed that they have parted ways with one of their drivers heading into the 2025 season.

The Enstone-based squad took to the track during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where they showcased their new pink and blue livery as they hope to build on their sixth place finish in the constructors' championship in 2024.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will test for the team in Bahrain, with the Australian driver making his second appearance after his Alpine debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alpine possess strength and depth throughout their driver lineup, with Franco Colapinto securing the role of reserve driver for 2025 after leaving Williams at the end of last year.

Alpine drop driver in 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season Alpine have confirmed to Feeder Series that they are ending their relationship with one of their established drivers in the Alpine Academy - Victor Martins.

The Frenchman has competed in the past two Formula 2 seasons with ART, where he claimed a win in each year he drove in the series, one at Silverstone and the most recent at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Martins will once again drive for the F2 team in the 2025 season, but will do so without Alpine's backing for the first time since he re-joined the team back in 2021.

The young drivers that currently form Alpine's Academy in 2025 include Paul Aron, Ryō Hirakawa and Nina Gademan, the latter of which will take part in the 2025 F1 Academy season.

