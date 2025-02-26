Alpine reveal F1 update as 2025 driver kit released

Alpine Formula 1 team have unveiled their updated team kit ahead of the 2025 season, set to be worn by their driver duo of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan.

Ahead of the pair's first season as team-mates in the sport, Castore have released the team merchandise, which is available to purchase here.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner left BAFFLED as Red Bull star leaves role in official statement

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's first OFFICIAL F1 Ferrari laps

The updated 2025 merchandise collection features t-shirts, team polos, a hoodie and zip-up shell jackets, all in the vibrant Alpine colour scheme of cobalt and bubblegum pink.

The new team kit is officially on sale here, and has been released just in time for the team's first full season with their newly switched up driver lineup.

French racing star Gasly enters his third season with Alpine and will be joined by the team's former reserve driver Doohan, who debuted with the outfit at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to conclude last year's championship.

The pair have been celebrated with the new collection, as the new merch features personalised items for both Gasly, whose driver number is 10, and Doohan, who has adopted the number 7.

Alpine's 2025 driver duo of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will be modelling the new team kit this season

F1 TESTING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton BEATEN by Mercedes replacement in Ferrari shock

New Alpine F1 merchandise officially released

Castore, the UK-based brand who also launched McLaren and Red Bull merchandise, says the team kit is more advanced than ever and is engineered for peak performance and style.

In a refreshed look for the 2025 season, which will kick off in less than three weeks, Alpine have gone for a unique driver jersey design, which is available with either 'JD7' to support Doohan, or 'PG10' if you wish to rep Gasly.

With prices starting at £68, the new threads offer a variety of designs which have both moved away from their previous team kit whilst staying true to the team's colourful identity.

Castore have launched the new range, offering fans the 2025 version of the classic team tee, available to purchase here, along with the all-new zip midlayer in 'Lapsis Blue', perfect for the colder months.

The collection also includes a unisex zip hoodie, priced at £105, as well as a stylish unisex gilet for the same price, just in time for the new season. You can see the full range here.

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE