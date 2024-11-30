F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
A Formula 1 team have announced a new signing to complete their 2025 driver lineup.
Alpine have struggled throughout 2024, with current drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly largely finding themselves towards the back of the pack.
However, a stunning double podium at the Brazilian Grand Prix has propelled the Enstone outfit into a battle for sixth in the constructors' championship, while the additions of Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes this season have led to real hope for the future.
Experienced driver Ocon is being replaced by 21-year-old Australian Jack Doohan in 2025, although there have been some doubts about that driver pairing of Doohan and Gasly.
Alpine sign new driver for 2025
Reports recently have suggested that Alpine are looking to replace Doohan before he has even completed a race with the team, with Franco Colapinto being linked with the seat instead. Alpine did, however, confirm to GPFans that there were no plans to change up their lineup.
Doohan has been the team's reserve driver since the start of the 2023 season, when he was in the frame to replace Fernando Alonso before the team ultimately opted for the experience of Gasly.
Due to Doohan's promotion ahead of 2025, Alpine were left looking for a new reserve driver for the 2025 season.
Now, the team have officially announced who will take up that role, with current F2 driver Paul Aron being signed to the team's ranks.
Aron is currently racing with Hitech, and has achieved seven podiums and four pole positions throughout 2024, currently sat in fourth in the F2 championship.
We’re pleased to announce that @PaulAron16 will be our 2025 Reserve Driver 🤝— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 30, 2024
Speaking in an official statement, Alpine executive advisor Briatore said: "We are very pleased to have Paul join BWT Alpine Formula One team as our 2025 reserve driver.
"There is a generational shift in Formula 1 at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact. We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver."
