Williams to completely shift direction thanks to 'revered' F1 figure

James Vowles has insisted that Williams will 'completely shift direction' for the 2024 Formula 1 season, as he revealed his delight at having Pat Fry alongside him.

Fry joined Williams in November as their chief technical officer, having left Alpine earlier in the season.

The former Ferrari and McLaren man will play a pivotal role in the team's long-term goals, working out the needs of each technical department for the foreseeable future.

Having finished P7 in the constructors' championship in 2023, Vowles is optimistic that the Grove-based outfit can build on their momentum next year.

Vowles: Williams need to completely shift direction

The Williams team principal, although wary that overnight success is an unrealistic expectation, could not hide his excitement at having Fry as part of the team for 2024.

"I joined at a point this year where we could still have an impact on the car, but next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction,” Vowles said (via Autosport).

“I'm really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time.

"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the [pit] lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.

"You're not going to change your chassis, but with the direction of travel we are in there are still things we can tune before we get to Bahrain."

