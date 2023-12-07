Sargeant makes not 'as bad as it looks' claim over F1 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Logan Sargeant has insisted that his debut season in Formula 1 was not as bad as it may have looked at times, as he pointed towards an improved performance in the second half of the year.

Sargeant endured a difficult year in the sport, the highlight of which no doubt came in Austin where he would pick up his first F1 point following the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The American would end the season with that solitary point, as Alex Albon secured the remaining 27 points to help Williams secure P7 in the constructors' championship ahead of AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Unfortunately for Sargeant, the 22-year-old would finish as the only driver to be out-qualified by his team-mate on every occasion in 2023.

Williams have confirmed their 2024 driver line-up of Alex Albon (L) and Logan Sargeant (R)

The F1 rookie endured a difficult season at Williams in 2023

Yet the Williams star remained upbeat as he reflected on what he saw as a year of progress, to be looked back on with pride.

Sargeant: Albon mainly to thank for Williams P7

"It means a lot to me," he told the media when asked how it felt to help Williams secure P7 in the constructors' championship.

“I did the best I could to make sure we held that. Alex has done a phenomenal job all year, he's majorly to thank for that.

“I think Alex has been superseding this year. We haven't always had a car that's easy to score points and Alex was always just a little bit ahead to make sure he was there to score them."

“I don't think it's always been as bad as it looks, especially since the summer break,” he added when it came to his own performance. “I'm proud of the way I kept fighting through the whole year.

The Williams star has remained upbeat despite a challenging first year within F1

“The progress I've been making through the year has been really, really nice for me to see and hopefully I can contribute more in the future.

“The team has done great with the car this year. I think [it] speaks even more volumes that we only brought one upgrade to the car the whole season.

“To do what we did was strong, and we can be proud of that. And hopefully, the car will be another step forward next year.”

