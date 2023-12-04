Former F1 team owner issues brutal Sargeant verdict

Matthew Hobkinson

Former team boss Eddie Jordan has claimed that Logan Sargeant would not have raced for him in Formula 1 even if he had 'a whole heap of money'.

A week on from the end of the 2023 season and the grid for lights out next year has now been cemented in place.

The second seat at Williams, alongside Alex Albon, was the last spot to be filled before the team confirmed that Sargeant will remain with them next season.

It now means that for the first time in the history of the sport, the 20 drivers that lined up for the final race of 2023 will be the same to start in 2024.

Williams have confirmed their 2024 driver line-up of Alex Albon (L) and Logan Sargeant (R)

The F1 rookie endured a difficult season at Williams in 2023

Yet according to Jordan, if he were James Vowles, that would not be the case.

Jordan: Sargeant would not race for me

“First of all, talent is something you have and you can’t buy it,” Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast.

“Would he drive the car if he had no money? Absolutely not. Would he drive the car if he had a whole heap of money? I’m not even sure he would.

“Because if I look back, the Jarno Trullis, the Ralf Schumachers, the Eddie Irvines and the [Rubens] Barrichellos, whilst people might think that we went for money primarily, there was a fine line.

Former F1 owner Eddie Jordan

“Yes, we needed somebody to help pay the bills, but it’s not absolutely imperative, Eddie Irvine is case in point. But then there were other things that he brought in terms of other sponsors that helped to come as a result.

“Sargeant would not be in my team. We didn’t finish outside the top five that often and we got to number three, so to do that, you need really high quality drivers who know and you can’t rely on just one.

“I mean, of course, there were times that we did rely on one. But generally speaking, I think a very strong team-mate is exactly what you want.

“So the answer, Sargeant, I’m afraid wouldn’t be in my team.”

