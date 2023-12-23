Williams give ex-driver Russell hilarious role for F1 season review

Sam Cook

Saturday 23 December 2023 14:57

Mercedes driver George Russell has made an unusual return to his old Williams team, in a Christmas video appearing on the team's website.

Russell drove for Williams between 2019-2021, claiming one podium but perhaps more memorably becoming known as 'Mr Saturday' due to some phenomenal qualifying results.

This encouraged Toto Wolff to promote the Brit up into a seat with the then-world champions, and he has since gone on to become a Formula 1 race winner.

Now, Williams have brought him back down to earth, using a cardboard cutout of a smartly dressed Russell to act as a bartender for current drivers Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon during a Christmas-themed season review video.

Our bartender came dressed for the occasion at our Season Review 😍 pic.twitter.com/5OMJnSfUtx — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 21, 2023

George Russell enjoyed three seasons with Williams

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Williams treat fans at Christmas

The video itself included Albon and Sargeant answering questions (both serious and funny), telling each other Christmas cracker jokes and unwrapping presents from the Williams media team.

There was also time for them to reflect on what was a successful season for Williams, claiming seventh in the constructors' championship, and look back on Sargeant's first ever point in the sport and some of Albon's brilliant performances.

