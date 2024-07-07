F1 boss admits struggling star could be SACKED mid-season

An F1 team principal has hinted at whether their struggling driver will be retained until the end of the season...or not.

As the 2025 grid begins to take shape there are a few drivers whose F1 future looks uncertain.

Daniel Ricciardo, who has been criticised for his poor results early in 2024 and is out of contract in 2025, with Liam Lawson also targeting the one remaining RB seat.

Despite renewing his contract with Red Bull until 2026, Sergio Perez’s F1 future is also fragile after a string of poor performances could see him replaced.

Daniel Ricciardo has been under pressure to perform

Sergio Perez has also displayed poor form in recent races

James Vowles discusses Logan Sargeant’s F1 future

Williams driver Logan Sargeant is currently last in the drivers’ standings, with his F1 career looking unlikely to continue into 2025.

Team boss, James Vowles, has publicly expressed his desire to sign Carlos Sainz, and Williams have also been linked to Mercedes junior Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

Reports suggested Williams applied for a super license for the young Italian, however the team have denied they are planning to hire Antonelli alongside Alex Albon.

Now Vowles has opened up on whether he would replace Sargeant midway through the current season.

“We're continually evaluating it,” Vowles said ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“What we've said to Logan is it's a meritocracy. You have to make sure you earn your place in the sport continuously.

“That's been the same message that has been for 18 months really for him. And we are open-minded to things.

“What I've said before and I've maintained today, is that our car, and this is a responsibility on my shoulders and the team, isn't quick enough.

“It's not a driver issue we suffer from today. We've simply been out-developed and we have to make sure we accelerate that process.”

