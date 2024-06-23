F1 star DROPPED from starting grid in late Spanish Grand Prix drama

The starting grid for the Spanish Grand Prix will look slightly different after a late amendment to the order.

On Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, all 20 Formula 1 drivers took to the track for the tenth grand prix qualifying session of the 2024 season.

British driver Lando Norris clinched his second career pole, McLaren's first at the track since Kimi Raikkonen managed it in 2005.

The weekend is already looking like one to forget for another team on the grid however, with neither Williams drivers making it out of Q1.

Qualifying in P19 and P20, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant already had their work cut out ahead of Sunday's race.

Alex Albon will be starting the Spanish Grand Prix on the back foot

Sargeant later received a three-place grid penalty after impeding the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, yet this won't impact his starting position given the American was already at the very back of the grid.

Albon on the other hand, will technically be starting even further back than his team-mate now.

The FIA have this morning reported driver 23, Albon, will be required to start the race from the pit lane after 'Breaches of Articles 28.2 and 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations'.

Having changed elements of his power unit, the FIA stated: "All Power Unit elements were replaced without the approval of the FIA Technical Delegate during Parc Ferme."

The elements used - 3rd Energy Store (ES) and 3rd Control Electronics (CE) - are in excess of the permitted number for the 2024 season, according to the stewards.

