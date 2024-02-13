Mercedes F1 car launch 2024: When is it and how to watch live

Mercedes are revving up for another tilt at the F1 championship, with the Silver Arrows officially revealing their 2024 challenger tomorrow (Wednesday February 14).

The 2023 season ended with a bittersweet feeling for Mercedes. While they secured second place in the Constructors' Championship, it was their first winless season since 2011.

The championship fight fully belonged to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, and the Brackley-based team were left playing catch-up throughout the year.

But amidst the disappointment, glimmers of hope emerged. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell solidified their commitment to the team with contract extensions until 2025. This move, coupled with Toto Wolff's extension until at least 2026, promised stability and experience at the helm.

However, after securing his contract, Hamilton dropped a bombshell announcement that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, joining Ferrari and partnering with Charles Leclerc in 2025.

With Hamilton's historic era at Mercedes coming to an end, now the question on everyone's lips is: can Mercedes bridge the gap to Red Bull and reclaim their championship glory? And can Hamilton finally secure his first win with the team since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP before his sensational move? Time will tell.

When is the Mercedes F1 car launch in 2024?

With the bombshell news still echoing, all eyes now turn to the Mercedes 2024 challenger. On Wednesday, February 14, the W15 will be unveiled at the Silverstone circuit in a digital event kicking off at 10:15am UK time (11:15am CET, 2:15am PST, 5:15am EST, 12:15pm EET). Tune in from Australia at 9:15pm or Canada at 5:15am.

Watch the live stream on their official YouTube channel below:

