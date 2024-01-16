F1 team plan sensational DOUBLE car launch for 2024 season

Sam Cook

Alpine are the latest to announce a date for the launch of their Formula 1 season, with their challenger for the World Endurance Championship (WEC) also being revealed on the same day.

The team took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an official date of February 7 for when they will unveil their 2024 F1 car, which driver Esteban Ocon has already been rather negative about.

Having already given fans a glimpse of what's to come by firing their engine up for the first time earlier this week, Alpine now have the second-earliest confirmed date on the grid, and have given themselves a full two weeks before pre-season testing starts on February 21.

Pierre Gasly was left frustrated by his new team's lack of performance in 2023

Alpine are now under the stewardship of Bruno Famin

Alpine have recently been given an injection of cash from a number of superstar investors

Schumacher's new car

What's more, the team will also unveil the car that Mick Schumacher will be driving in his debut season in the WEC.

The young German will return to full-time racing with Alpine's endurance team, as well as retaining his role as Mercedes' test and reserve driver in F1.

Despite Ocon's rather pessimistic outlook on the 2024 F1 season, Alpine will be looking to make an impression on the top five in the constructors' championship, particularly having received an injection of cash from a number of sporting superstars.

F1 🤝 WEC



Join us on the 7th of February for an Alpine Motorsports Season Launch. pic.twitter.com/wtEm5R6SNT — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 15, 2024

