F1 team shows off engine ahead of new season

Sunday 14 January 2024 15:57

Alpine have given fans a sneak peek of their new engine ahead of the 2024 season, releasing a video showing them firing it up for the first time.

The Enstone-based outfit are coming off the back of a season in which power problems hampered their progress, as they tried to become a team capable of challenging for regular podiums.

In the end, Alpine could only manage two podiums in 2023, one for each of their drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. This led to a tumultuous year in which a number of key personnel left the team.

Having secured the financial backing of a number of sporting superstars, Alpine are desperate to try and make an impact on the top five in the constructors' championship in 2024.

Alpine's superstar investors include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Joshua

Otmar Szaufnauer left his post at Alpine in 2023, along with several other key personnel

Esteban Ocon managed to claim a podium at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Alpine's 2024 car launch

Now, the team have shown off the power unit that they hope can push them towards the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It has been reported that Alpine will unveil their new car on February 7, although that has not been officially confirmed by the Enstone-based team.

Firing up for the first time. 2024 starts here. pic.twitter.com/Xv0EFBLS8Z — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 12, 2024

