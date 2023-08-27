Gasly 'UPSET' with FIA penalty decision despite brilliant podium drive

Joe Ellis

Sunday 27 August 2023 18:27

Pierre Gasly was not happy with the FIA's decision to penalise him for speeding in the pitlane.

The Frenchman had to serve his penalty during a pitstop but fought back to pass Carlos Sainz on track and take fourth.

He then inherited third and a spot on the podium as Sergio Perez was given a five-second penalty for the same infringement.

But despite the superb result, Gasly was still left annoyed at the penalty while he celebrated his spot on the rostrum.

Gasly: What a race

A topsy-turvy race ended with Pierre Gasly taking a shock podium

“I want to say let’s go! Yes. What a race, coming back from the summer break and it hasn’t been the easiest start to the year, just trying to improve race by race," Gasly said after the race.

"It was good to get some time off, come back and straight into it with, we had a third place in Spa in the sprint, wasn’t exactly like a normal podium. I’m super pleased for all the guys together.

“I was pretty upset [that] I got a five-second penalty earlier in the race. I was like ‘OK [now] it’s 1-1.’

"And then obviously I tried to push as hard as I could to stay within five seconds and managed to do it. It was a very long race, very challenging from start to finish. It was greatly executed from all the guys."

