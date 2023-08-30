A-list celebrity photo with Sky Sports F1 pundit gets ROYAL approval

Sam Cook

Wednesday 30 August 2023 09:12

A photo of comedy legend Steve Carell alongside commentary legend Karun Chandhok has gone viral on social media, after being photobombed by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

...Yeah.

After spending some time with the Red Bull team cheering on Max Verstappen at his home Grand Prix, Carell found himself being interviewed by Sky Sports F1.

"WOW that camera is close!"



This Steve Carell interview does NOT disappoint 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gt7wNNZs51 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, Chandhok had been very excited about meeting Carell, continually calling him 'the weatherman from Anchorman', rather than perhaps his most famous role as Michael Scott in The Office (US).

It appears the two got on swimmingly, and in-fact posed for a selfie together that also included an uninvited visitor.

One King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands!

"Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say…. Went to get a picture with Steve Carell, got photobombed by the King of the Netherlands!", Chandhok boasted on the app formerly known as Twitter in a post that has now gone viral.

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say….



Went to get a picture with Steve Carell, got photobombed by the King of the Netherlands!



😂🇳🇱 #DutchGrandPrix #TheOffice #Anchorman pic.twitter.com/pjcH1mWFBi — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) August 28, 2023

Strangest Formula 1-Hollywood crossover?

Of course, Sky Sports F1 commentators are no strangers to getting caught up in showbiz.

Brundle often seems to meet A-list stars, and some are more accommodating than others...

Martin Brundle has met many an A-lister on the his F1 grid walks, perhaps no more famous than Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion, who both very awkwardly blanked him.

Venus Williams, Mariah Carey, Owen Wilson and Paolo Banchero (or is it Patrick Mahomes?) are just a few more of the famous faces that have had awkward run-ins with the commentator.

