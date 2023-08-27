Sky Sports F1 pundit STARSTRUCK by A-list celebrity encounter in Dutch Grand Prix paddock

Sam Cook

Sunday 27 August 2023 22:12

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok was left starstruck at the Dutch Grand Prix after he met Steve Carell in the pit-lane before the race.

The former Formula 1 driver turned pundit was incredibly excited to be stood next to the comedian, who is famous for his roles in The Office (US), Despicable Me, Evan Almighty and plenty more.

Rather comically, however, Karun referred to Carell as 'the weatherman from Anchorman' rather than arguably his most famous character as Michael Scott in The Office (US).

In typical Chandhok fashion, during the live show, he said: "Steve Carell is just standing behind Bernie [Collins], I looked across and I thought 'Oh my god! It's the weatherman from Anchorman!' but I thought I won't disturb him."

Steve Carell a fan of F1?

"WOW that camera is close!"



This Steve Carell interview does NOT disappoint 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gt7wNNZs51 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 27, 2023

Carell seemed overjoyed to be on the grid in Zandvoort, receiving his first taste of live F1 action.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the A-list star said, "It's electric! It's everything I could've expected and much, much more.

"We're on a family vacation, and we thought this would be a great place to see our first F1," he revealed.

“You have to root for the hometown boy otherwise you would be an idiot.

“It will be a different atmosphere [in Las Vegas]. Everyone will be losing money gambling while the race happens. There will be slot machines at every seat, it’s going to be a very different vibe. I’m sure it’s going to be incredible and exciting. I know Las Vegas is excited to have them."

