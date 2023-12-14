F1 team boss speaks out over unacceptable possible rule change

Matthew Hobkinson

Alpine team boss Bruno Famin has said that changing the rules for the new regulations being introduced in 2026 at this stage would be unacceptable.

There are just two more seasons of Formula 1 before significant changes in regulations, predominantly centred around the power units, will take hold of the sport.

Among many other factors, a 50:50 power split between the car's electrical output and internal combustion engine is set to be introduced.

Yet it is thought that there are concerns around battery regeneration as drivers and teams get to grips with the equal power split.

But given that limited dyno testing has taken place, Famin believes that a late change to the rules in light of possible issues would simply be unacceptable, with plenty of time left to iron out any problems.

Famin: Possible rule change not acceptable

"I think we all share the concern," he said (via Motorsport.com) when asked about the dangers of the 50:50 power split. "We are all working – Formula 1, the FIA, the teams, the PU manufacturers - to find the right final regulation for the cars.

"I think the energy management, we can still work on that in the coming months. There is no hurry.

"What I have to say is that, now the PU technical regulation has been officialised quite a long time ago, one and a half years ago almost, all the PU manufacturers are working hard.

"They have made already very important choices in terms of the way we want to go, the technology we want to develop.

"Changing now won't be a good thing. It's not acceptable, clearly.

"But I'm convinced that we will find a way with the chassis technical regulation to make good cars, good sport."

