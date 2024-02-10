Ferrari F1 car launch 2024: When is it and how to watch live

Ferrari were the first team to announce a launch date for their 2024 Formula 1 challenger.

Having dominated the pre-season headlines with their stunning move for Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, all eyes will be on the team in the coming season.

After a thrilling 2022 runner-up finish, the Prancing Horse slipped back to third place in 2023 after Mercedes edged it out by a mere three points in a nail-biting season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Yet, amidst the disappointment, Ferrari were the only team capable of cracking Red Bull's stranglehold on race wins. Carlos Sainz, who will depart at the end of 2024, claimed a sensational victory in Singapore, becoming the only non-Red Bull winner of the season.

But looking ahead, the Scuderia are making no secret of their ambitions. Team boss Fred Vasseur said they will change 95% of the components of the 2023 car this year.

This is a clear statement of intent, setting their sights not just on a return to second place but perhaps even the ultimate prize: the championship trophy.

When is the Ferrari F1 car launch in 2024?

Ferrari kicks off their 2024 campaign by unveiling their challenger on February 13th, just a day shy of Valentine's Day.

Expect a fiery presentation as the iconic Prancing Horse livestreams the launch event across their social media and YouTube channels.

We will update this article with the stream link as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari at the end of 2024

When will Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

Hamilton, having utilised a release clause in his existing Mercedes contract, has inked a multi-year agreement with Ferrari, marking his transition to the Italian team at the conclusion of the current year.

This move signifies a significant shift for Hamilton, as he will be representing only his third Formula 1 team, having previously spent six seasons with McLaren before his lengthy tenure with Mercedes, which commenced in 2013.

Hamilton aims to win a record eighth world title with Ferrari, but will he manage it? Only time will tell.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live