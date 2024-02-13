Ferrari launch 2024 F1 car with UNIQUE livery

Ferrari has officially unveiled its 2024 F1 car, and while its aesthetic appeal is undeniable, the true measure of its prowess will be its ability to challenge Red Bull at the forefront of the grid.

Charles Leclerc, who recently inked a new deal with the team, is set to pilot the SF-24 alongside Carlos Sainz for one final season before the anticipated arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Among the ten car and livery launches leading up to the new season, set to kick off in Bahrain at the end of February, Ferrari's unveiling was undeniably one of the most eagerly awaited moments in the Formula 1 community.

Ferrari launched their SF-24 F1 car on Tuesday

The SF-24 features Ferrari's traditional deep red livery along with yellow and white accents and red and yellow rims

Ferrari hope SF-24 can be F1 title challenger

Adorned in its customary deep red hue complemented by vibrant yellow and white accents, the latest Ferrari model took the stage in an official live stream at 11am (GMT) on Tuesday.

Ferrari pins its championship aspirations on this car - which also features unique red, yellow and white wheel rims - aiming for a resurgence in the constructors’ category since their last triumph in 2008 and eyeing the drivers’ title for the first time since 2007.

The spotlight now shifts to the impending 24-race season, where the SF-24 package seeks to propel Ferrari further.

The team's sole victorious moment in Singapore in 2023, under the leadership of team principal Frederic Vasseur, provided a promising foundation for their pursuit of success in the upcoming season.

