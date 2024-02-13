McLaren F1 car launch 2024: When is it and how to watch live

McLaren have already revealed their 2024 livery and the eagerly awaited full car launch scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, February 14).

The 2023 season was a tale of two halves for the team in Papaya. They started sluggishly, a far cry from the podium contenders they dreamed of being.

But then, a mid-season development surge transformed the car into a serious challenger, propelling Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to a string of thrilling podium finishes.

By season's end, McLaren sat comfortably in fourth place in the constructors' championship with 302 points. This late-season resurgence ignited a fire within the team, planting the seeds for a new era they labelled "Whatever It Takes."

Adding fuel to this fire is the exciting news of Norris extending his contract beyond the 2026 season. This long-term commitment signifies McLaren's belief in both Norris and Piastri, forming a formidable young gun duo with the potential to challenge for the championship throne currently occupied by Red Bull.

But the question is, are they the team which will challenge Red Bull in 2024? Only time will tell.

When is the McLaren F1 car launch in 2024?

McLaren MCL38 livery

McLaren were the first team to offer a glimpse into their 2024 challenger's identity with a January livery reveal. While the papaya and black colour scheme remains the team's signature, fans can expect subtle refinements and updates that hint at the evolution of the MCL38.

The car will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, February 14 at Silverstone, before the team jet off to Bahrain for pre-season testing on February 21.

However, it is believed that there will be no live stream for the full MCL38 car launch, as there is currently no scheduled stream on McLaren's official YouTube channel.

